Obama says COVID-19 crisis highlights racial inequalities

Former US President Barack Obama raised the issue in virtual commencement addresses to students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) on Saturday evening, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the way of life across the globe, and the U.S. response to the crisis was one central theme in the addresses.

Thank you @BarackObama for your support for HBCUs—and for believing in the Class of 2020 as they set out to change the world. #ShowMeYourWalk pic.twitter.com/dqgqvbmksS — UNCF (@UNCF) May 16, 2020

Obama also used the handling of the pandemic and long-standing racial inequalities to advise the students about the importance of effective leadership. He told students that “the status quo needs fixing” because “the old ways of doing things don’t work.”

He said that “Let’s be honest, a disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country.” Added that, “We see it in the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog, and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.”

It was a reference to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American, who was shot and killed in Georgia on February 23 while jogging.