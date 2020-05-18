Ceasefire Violations: Pakistan summoned senior Indian diplomat

Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector on May 17, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing, Muhammad Shafi, 37, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

The spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian occupying forces show a total disregard for human rights by repeated shelling and firing which have resulted in a large number of shahadats and injuries.