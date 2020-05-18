Islamabad mayor challenges suspension in IHC

Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz challenged his suspension orders by the Home Ministry in the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The mayor was suspended “with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)”, read the notification issued by the interior ministry on Sunday.

The Cabinet approved a summary of the Islamabad mayor’s suspension through circulation in order to conduct a free and transparent inquiry against him.

Aziz filed the petition to cancel the earlier notification issued by the ministry by allowing him to resume office till the court decided the matter.

Aziz claimed that he was removed “in retaliation for my affiliation with PML-N”.