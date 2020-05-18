Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan blast

A soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Mir Ali sub-division of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Official sources said a patrolling party of the security forces was targeted with a bomb near Eidak village in the morning in which one security personnel was martyred, while three others were injured. The deceased and injured soldiers were taken to Mir Ali Hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation. However, there were no reports about any arrests till filing of this report.

No group has so far claimed the attack.

This is the fifith reported clash between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan over the last month.

On April 13, an Army soldier embraced martyrdom in a shootout with terrorists. Two terrorists were killed in the operation.

The following day, on April 14, another Army soldier was martyred during a shootout with terrorists in North Waziristan.

On March 18, an Army officer and three soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the erstwhile tribal district. A large cache of arms was recovered during the operation and the terrorist hideout was destroyed.