Bibb County deputies have arrested a man after they say he was caught having sex with a dead woman outside a local homeless shelter.

Officials say they were called to the scene after a caller complained that two people were having intercourse on the front steps of the property. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man in the middle of the act with a woman.

Bibb County deputies approached the man and asked him to dress up, they then discovered that the woman was unresponsive. An investigation showed that she “had been deceased for some time,” officials say.

Deputies charged the man, identified as Kenny Obyran Whitehead, with necrophilia. He’s currently being held without bond.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but officials do not believe it to be foul play.