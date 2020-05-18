Special PIA flight carrying stranded Pakistanis to depart from Newark, NJ for Lahore on Thursday

Special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying stranded Pakistanis to depart from Newark, NJ for Lahore on Thursday.

A special flight of Pakistan International Airline will depart for Lahore on Thursday from Newark Airport in New Jersey, the US to bring back stranded Pakistanis.

This will be the fourth in a series of flights arranged by Pakistan to bring back the stranded Pakistanis. Pakistani citizens already registered with embassy of Pakistan Washington DC and its four Consulates will be accomodated in the flight.

According to a press statement issued by the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC, the Pakistani nationals desirous of returning to Pakistan have been requested to contact the embassy and the consulates at the earliest.