Ombudsman advisor takes notice of plight of overseas doctors

Overseas Pakistani doctors have approached Federal Ombudsman Secretariat with the request to intervene and issue directions to relevant authorities to start online renewal of registration of their documents and degrees which have been pending with them amid coronavirus outbreak. After receiving the application, Senior Advisor and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar has issued notice to PMDC to respond to the issues of overseas doctors and submit report by May 20 to the points raised in the complaint filed with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat. The overseas doctors have complained that due to closure of offices of the PMDC in the wake of pandemic, the Pakistani medical community working all over the world is facing problems. They have prayed for help and assistance by relevant authorities in Pakistan regarding renewal of their registration documents. It is to mention here that thousands of Pakistanis doctors are working across world and they need regular assistance from the PMDC regarding registration and renewal of their documents.