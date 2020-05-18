3 weeks lapse but no detention, demurrage relief despite govt order

The Friends of Business & Economic Reforms has reiterated its demand of taking stern action against those port terminals and shipping lines, which have not yet implemented the directives of the government to relax detention charges and demurrage cost despite a lapse of more than three weeks.

FEBR President Kashif Anwar, in a statement issued here on Sunday, observed that that due to COVID-19 the cash flows of businesses are badly affected. Industrial as well as commercial importers are in severe liquidity crunch owing to failure of the government to get its financial schemes implemented announced by the SBP to facilitate the business community.

He observed that more than three weeks have passed but no relief has been announced by any shipping line or port terminal, which is sheer violation of the government advice and clear directions of various state agencies like FBR and EDB to relax detention and demurrage charges at least in lockdown period.

“We further humbly request you to take penal action against those port terminals and shipping lines which are not ready to listen to the State. Your immediate action will save us from financial burden and help us in running our businesses smoothly. The whole business community is looking at your timely earliest decision.”

He suggested that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs should again instruct all the shipping terminals and shipping lines not to charge demurrage and detention till the pandemic is over. “Also, we request you to refund the demurrage, detention and other charges to those importers who have paid them to clear their consignments during this period of lockdown.”

Kashif Anwar also blasted the terminal authorities for rejecting the recommendations of the FBR to extend the free period at terminals for charging demurrage, in line with the lockdown extension in the country.

He stated that at a time when federal as well as the provincial governments are endeavoring to facilitate the business community on account of the lockdown the terminal authorities and shipping companies have flatly refused the proposals of Engineering Development Board and FBR which is sheer violation of the PM’s directives to facilitate the businesses.

Kashif Anwar stated that in order to cope with the challenges of prevailing worldwide pandemic COVID-19 it is very encouraging that different Ministries are continuously announcing various relief packages for export sectors and other local industries in the form of reduction in interest rate, concession, rebates, subsidies, suspension of taxes and extensions in the date of filing of Tax Returns etc.

“We want to bring in your kind notice that in the absence of feasible economic conditions, the liquidity situation of businesses have badly disturbed. It is impossible for commercial and industrial importers to bear further financial losses and pay exorbitant detention and demurrage charges. Keeping in view of the lockdown government can be the only facilitator for the business community to help them in curtailing their losses in these hard times. We request you, on behalf of the all industrial and commercial importers, to take penal action against those companies which are not implementing the directives of the government.

Kashif Anwar stated that local industry is backbone of our economy besides agriculture, majority of the raw materials consumed by the local industry are not produced locally and local manufacturers in order to run their industries smoothly have to depend upon imported materials.