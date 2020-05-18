Every single penny coming into COVID-19 fund will be spent on patients transparently: Buzdar

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmad and MD Syed Zahid Aziz called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented a cheque to the CM amounting Rs 4.013 million on behalf of WASA staff members in the CM’s fund for corona control.

WASA staff members up to grade 16 donated one day salary, officers of grade 17 to 19 donated two days salary and officers of grade 20 donated three days salary in the CM Fund for Corona Control. CM while talking on this occasion commended the donation given on behalf of WASA staff members and officers in the CM Fund and vowed that every single penny will be spent on the assistance of affected brothers and sisters with honesty and in a transparent manner. Lending a helping hand to our trouble-stricken brothers and sisters is a noble deed, he added. He underscored that it is our social, national and religious obligation to assist the affected masses in this hour of trouble and need. He apprised that we are facing unprecedented and extraordinary situation owing to coronavirus pandemic.

The CM stressed that in emergency situation out of routine steps are bound to be taken and further assured that we are standing by the masses and will continue to do so in their trials and tribulations. CM emphasized that we will not desert the masses alone in their prevailing difficult time and will provide maximum resources to our affected brothers and sisters. Vice Chairman WASA and MD WASA briefed the CM about performance of the department. Vice Chairman WASA complimented CM in view of taking praiseworthy decisions for the WASA staff members in terms of increasing their salaries without tariff hike. He intimated that on the direction of CM, land amounting to Rs30 crore has been retrieved in Shadbagh. He further disclosed that Ablution Waste Rescue Pilot Project has been successfully launched from Masjid-e-Khizra of Johar Town and subjects relating to water conservation have been included in the textbook for the students.

Sheikh Imtiaz Ahmed further disclosed that for the first time in the history of WASA a woman has been deputed as XEN Operations and added that issuance of challan process has also been initiated on car washing at homes. He intimated that pension facilitation centre has been set up for WASA staff members and all dues are paid forthwith on retirement. He informed that fixed and overtime allowance of WASA drivers has been 100 per cent increased and a Ready Sir mobile application has been developed to provide expeditious relief to the masses.

The CM directed WASA officials and staff members to perform their duties with more dedication for the provision of water to the citizens and acknowledged that WASA is performing its duties in respect of providing water to the citizens and drainage of water in an excellent manner. CM stressed that it is imperative to come up to the expectations of the masses with regard to provision of water and other related duties.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar met Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar in which he gave a briefing to CM about Tiger Force in Punjab.

The CM while expressing his views on this occasion remarked that huge members of Tiger Force are volunteers of Prime Minister in order to extend their services and assistance to the masses. Usman Buzdar commended that youth are vigorously participating in their pursuits for delivering public service and members of Tiger Force are brimming with the public service spirit. These youth members will set a new example by helping their affected brothers and sisters, he added.

The CM emphasized that youth is our precious asset and Punjab will take the lead with regard to Tiger Force. Usman Dar while giving a briefing to CM apprised that seven lac youths in Punjab are being registered in the Tiger Force while 64 thousand youths are also being assigned various responsibilities. Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

Usman Buzdar also took strict notice of the child murder incident in Nawab Town and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. CM ordered immediate arrest of the accused involved in the child murder incident. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with family members of the deceased child. CM directed that family members of the murdered child should inevitably be provided with justice and further action should also be taken by bringing the accused into the stern grip of law.