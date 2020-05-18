Eight suspected RAW agents arrested in Karachi

Law enforcements agencies in Sindh have been very vigorous against culprits who are operating a major terrorist network through terrorist financing, recruiting and tasking terrorists, surveillance and reconnaissance of sensitive facilities allegedly on behalf of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Eight suspected members of the RAW linked with the MQM-L have been arrested by the law enforcements agencies.

Earlier the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Syed Musawir Ali was arrested by Counter-Terrorism Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency who was posted to Special Branch of the Sindh police and he was serving in the surveillance unit of the Jinnah International Airport.

According to details he has been accused of a key member of a RAW sleeper cell and running a large terrorist and surveillance network and he used to facilitate terrorists’ travel from the Karachi airport.

In last month SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur had claimed in a presser that ASI Shahzad Pervez who was posted at the investigation wing of the Sharea Faisal police station had been arrested because he had ties with Indian spy agency RAW and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

Before this the anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested a suspected RAW agent who was identified as Asif Siddique, was working as a Grade 17 government employee at an office in SITE, the FIA said. The agency has claimed that he used to get information about security agencies and sent it to India via emails. He is also said to be associated with MQM-London.

Sindh Police had also claimed they had arrested ‘head of the terror wing of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Karachi, Shahid alias ‘Muttahida’ and his two accomplices Siraj Razi and Majid Ali. Before them Asif Ali Khan who was close aide of Amir Khan and Rehan Ali was an old guard of the party has also been arrested the all suspects are being said to have been working with RAW agents who have been arrested lately.