Ariana stands up for herself against ‘diva’ accusation

When it comes to the double standard of being called a “diva,” Ariana Grande is fighting back. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 26-year-old Grammy winner tackled being called a “diva” and questioned why men are treated differently for the same behaviour.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.’ And I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense,'” she told him. “If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men.”

The star elaborated, “It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re ‘brilliant’ and they’re ‘geniuses’…and yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.” “And of course that’s not always the case,” Grande clarified. “It’s not always that way. But it does make it kind of…It makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I’m trying to also say ‘f*** that.’ You know what I mean? I’m tired of seeing women silenced by it.”

While she wants to fight the double standard, the star also acknowledged how having your comments twisted or called out publicly can make you question yourself and your will to express your opinion.

“I think there’s this thing where we’ll hear something, or be, ‘Oh, she said this.’ And then it really sits with you. And you feel like, ‘Oh wow. Should I not express myself anymore? Should I not have this fight that I want to have anymore? Should I just say, okay, and let it be?'”

For Grande, it seemingly took a toll. “And then it kind of f**** you up a little bit,” she told Lowe. “But yeah, of course it’s not an all the time thing. But, it is definitely still prominent. But, I’m trying to just say, ‘F*** it,’ and let go of that trauma. Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself.”