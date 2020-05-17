Mehwish, Ayeza and Aima shower love on Momal on her birthday

Pakistani superstars Mehwish Hayat, Ayeza Khan, Aima Baig, Mansha Pasha and others showered love on Momal Sheikh and extended wishes on her birthday.

Momal turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from her birthday at home.

She wrote, “Who says quarantine birthdays can’t be special? I feel truly blessed for all the love and effort put in by my family, friends and fans all over the world. From the messages to phone calls, collages to edits and Insta stories, posts, video calls every little bit brightened my day even more.”

“I spent magical moments with Ibrahim and @nader.nawaz; a BIG thank you to them for being so thoughtful! I have so much to add to my box of memories. Nothing conquers us more than the joy of being loved! I am overwhelmed, touched and deeply grateful for Allah’s countless blessings.”.

Fans and fellow industry stars showered love on Momal’s endearing post.

Mehwish Hayat wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful!”

Aima Baig said, “Happpppppyy happppy birthdayyyyy.”

Mansha Pasha said, “Happy birthday babe.”

Ayeza Khan said, “Allah bless you and your family always.”