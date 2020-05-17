Yasir Hussain advises Pakistan to make its own historical series after ‘Ertugrul’ fame

Actor Yasir Hussain has advised state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) to make its own historical drama utilizing the expertise of Pakistani artists and technicians after Turkish drama series Dirili?: Ertu?rul or Ertugrul Ghazi won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Baandi actor shared a story where he wrote “PTV should make a historic drama serial and utilize Pakistani artists, who pay taxes and also have expertise in their field besides the technicians.”

He went on to say sarcastically that imported clothes and Turkish dramas will destroy the local industry.

Turkish drama series Ertu?rul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.

The drama series started airing on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ramadan.