Aansh Arora files complaint against imposter offering role on behalf of Salman Khan

A television actor named Aansh Arora has filed a complaint against an imposter trying to dupe him in the name of Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF). The complaint was lodged on Friday at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station.

The imposter allegedly claimed that SKF was casting for future films and Aansh was offered a negative lead role in Salman Khan’s next project ‘Tiger Zinda hai 3’. The meeting and audition for the same were scheduled as per mutual convenience March 3 at 11 am with choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who recently helmed ‘Dabangg 3’.The impersonator, identified as Shruti, got in touch with Aansh, offered him roles after pretending to “work at Salman Khan Films” through her mail id operating in the name of the production house. A meeting was set up for March 3, which she later cancelled saying Prabhu Deva was busy that day, but mentioned that upon showing him his profile and videos, he has shortlisted Aansh for the negative lead role in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai 3’ and “can arrange the meeting at a later stage.”Shruti even asked Aansh to take other projects considering that his training for the movie will start in a month. The chats and email from Shruti state Aansh had to come to the office and also had to send a shirtless photo in connection to the role is of a “wrestler”.