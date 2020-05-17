‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director Lynn Shelton dies at 54

Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” has died. She was 54. Shelton´s publicist, Adam Kersh, said in a statement Saturday that she died Friday in Los Angeles from an unidentified blood disorder. Shelton had become the leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement. She caused waves with her low-budget films, then made splashes through her work on television including “Mad Men,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Mindy Project” and “GLOW.” She directed four episodes of the Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.