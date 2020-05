The government has announced opening of Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and Chaman crossing points round the clock for six days a week, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior. The border was closed on March 27 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. According to the notification, both the border points will remain open 24/7 for six days except from Saturdays, which will be reserved for pedestrian movements only.