Railways Minister urges PM Imran to allow train services to resume

Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Railways has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow railways operation from Monday and warned that Railways is on breakeven point and economic condition of Pakistan Railways is not good.

While addressing a media talk at Railways Headquarters in Lahore today, he said that railways system is restored in all over world.

If no decision is taken by the incumbent govt in the coming week, the Railways authorities will not be able to control the rush at railway stations across the country ahead of Eid, he warned.

“People have made advance bookings worth Rs240 million because of Eid-ul-Fitr and are constantly asking us to resume train services,” the minister said, adding that after the coming week, Railways will have to return payments even though it is already in severe crisis and a default would be unbearable for the institution.

The federal minister went on to add that people who have made advanced bookings would be given priority as soon train services are resumed in the country.