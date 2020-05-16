Rangers distribute ration bags among Karachi’s destitute at Cantt Station

Personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh distributed food items at Cantt Station Karachi amid lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The officials of paramilitary force also created awareness about adoption of precautionary measures to prevent from COVID-19 and practiced social distancing during the distribution of ration bags and other essential goods.

Sindh Rangers officials also made an appeal to the citizens to follow the government guidelines and stay at home so that distribution of rations could be made possible in an organised manner.

Residents applauded efforts of Rangers and showed their gratitude for the grand gesture.