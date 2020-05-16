2 doctors in Peshawar resign over inadequate arrangements against COVID-19

Two doctors of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar have resigned over lack of proper arrangements for protection from coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the LRH confirmed the development and said the doctors have resigned in the backdrop of coronavirus. The spokesperson said the healthcare professionals misled to the people about coronavirus and tried leading them astray about its implications and contraction. According to the spokesperson, the matter arose on non-availability of beds for quarantined isolation of patients.

As many as 77 staff members of LRH, including doctors, have contracted the virus so far. The LRH administration has called upon the provincial Health Department to provide 830 personal protective equipment kits on daily basis. The hospital administration said the health staff is in grave danger of contracting coronavirus. It said 65 emergency surgeries of patients are conducted in the hospital on daily basis. It said the situation may go from bad to worse if protective equipment was not provided to health staff.

With 171 new cases, the province-wide tally of confirmed cases reached 5,423. The province also recorded 113 recoveries from the infectious ailment, taking number of totally healed persons from the infection to 1,505.