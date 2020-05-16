Shahid Afridi buys Bangladesh cricketer’s bat for coronavirus relief

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has bought Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s bat which he had placed for auction to raise money coronavirus relief efforts.

Mushfiqur has used the bat during a Test match when he scored 200 runs against Sri Lanka in Galle back in 2013. The auction had run into trouble after fraud bidders had flooded the process last week.

Thanks for your support brother ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/QeLiJBx0nY — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) May 15, 2020

Rahim revealed that the auction was suspended due to fake buyers and that is when Afridi got in touch with him and a deal was fixed. Afridi’s Foundation bought the bat for $20,000.

Cricket is to bind. In the divisive world of today, we must look forward to better tomorrow; its always upto us to take 1st step. @SAFoundationN believes human suffering & empathy is beyond borders.Hope this small token will help building bigger bridges.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut pic.twitter.com/cGN6W5ItTG — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020

Thanking Afridi for his support, the Bangladeshi veteran cricketer also posted the video message on his official Twitter handle. In the video, Afridi has praised the former for his kind gesture and also felt that this is the time everyone should join hands and support each other.

Most of the proceeds from Mushfiqur’s bat will go to the NGO BRAC for cash disbursement among the poor, while Mushfiqur will donate the rest to a charity of his choice.