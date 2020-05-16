Pakistan to resume limited domestic flights from today

Domestic flight operations will resume in Pakistan today, as the country continues to gradually ease the lockdown.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a statement said that about 20 percent of domestic flights would resume from today, but with a limited range. The announcement came following a final decision taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) earlier this week.

Domestic flight operations will resume in the five major airports include Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Quetta International Airport, and Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

Sarwar had said social distancing will be followed based on available seats and flights will only be allowed to fill 50% of their full capacity.

Khan further added that proper screening of all passengers would be done at airports and their temperatures would be checked before boarding the flight.