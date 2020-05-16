Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan surge past 38,700

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surged to 38,799 in Pakistan, while the death toll stands at 834.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 1,581 cases of coronavirus were reported while 31 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 10,880 patients have recovered from the disease, while 153 are said to be critical as the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

As per details, 21 percent of the cases have foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases are reported to be locally transmitted.

The number of patients swelled to 14,201 in Punjab. A partial lockdown has been imposed across the province to stem the spread of the infection.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe and the U.S.