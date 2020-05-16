Snubbing Afghan leaders, US blames Daesh for Kabul hospital attack

American peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has blamed Daesh for the brutal attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul in an apparent rejection of Afghan leaders’ assertions who accused the Taliban of carrying out the attack.

Taliban had denied involvement and condemned the attack, which killed 24 people including newborn babies and their mothers.

President Ashraf Ghani in his reaction to the attack ordered security forces to switch to offensive mode from the defensive posture.

The Taliban responded to Ghani’s announcement by attacking a defence facility at Gardez, the capital of eastern Paktia province on Thursday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday called for the “transparent and impartial investigation of these attacks in order to expose the dark faces of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice.”

“The USG (US government) has assessed ISIS-K (Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province) conducted the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral earlier this week in Afghanistan. ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world,” Khalilzad tweeted early Friday.

“ISIS-K also opposes a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and seeks to encourage sectarian war as in Iraq and Syria,” he said following a series of statement by senior Afghan officials, blaming the Taliban for the attacks.

Daesh had claimed responsibility for the deadly assault on the same day on the funeral of a pro-government warlord killing 34 people and injuring dozens more.

“Rather than falling into the ISIS trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity. No more excuses. Afghans, and the world, deserve better,” the US envoy wrote on twitter.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi held the Taliban responsible for the continuation of war, destruction, current increase in violence and a hurdle in the way of peace process. He tweeted that Taliban have rejected repeated calls for ceasefire and peace talks with the Afghan government.

Taliban on Friday issued another statement condemning the attack on hospital and funeral and said they “considers the Kabul incident the work of malicious elements directly affiliated with the Kabul administration”

A Taliban statement said the attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar have no relation with them and that they “consider both incidents crimes and unspeakable savagery. Attacks on clinics, funerals and public infrastructure have no place in our policy.”

“At the same time, we firmly call for the transparent and impartial investigation of these attacks in order to expose the dark faces of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that the gunmen attack on the hospital was aimed at killing mothers in cold blood.

“I went back the day after the attack and what I saw in the maternity demonstrates it was a systematic shooting of the mothers,” said Frederic Bonnot, MSF’s head of programs in Afghanistan.

“They went through the rooms in the maternity, shooting women in their beds. It was methodical. Walls sprayed with bullets, blood on the floors in the rooms, vehicles burnt out and windows shot through,” he said in a statement.

Official numbers indicate that 24 people were killed and at least 20 more injured in the attack, a large majority of them patients.

MSF, who has been supporting the facility for six years, has been able to confirm that 26 mothers were hospitalized at the time of the attack.

Eleven women were killed, three of them in the delivery room with their unborn babies, and five others were injured, according to the MSF.

“Ten managed to find shelter in safe rooms along with many health workers. Also among the dead are two young boys and an Afghan midwife working with MSF.”

It said two newborn babies were wounded, one of whom was transferred to another hospital for emergency surgery after being shot in the leg, as well as three Afghan MSF staff members.

While giving findings of its investigation, the statement said the attackers, whose overall number is as yet unknown, stormed the hospital through the main gate just after 10:00 in the morning.

There were other buildings and wards closer to the entrance, but according to MSF staff present at the moment of the attack, the assailants moved straight to the maternity ward supported by MSF. What ensued was four hours of hell-that is how long the attack lasted, while patients and staff alike searched desperately for shelter.

“During the attack, from the safe room we heard shooting everywhere and explosions too,” said Bonnot. “It’s shocking. We know this area has suffered attacks in the past, but no one could believe they would attack a maternity. They came to kill the mothers.”

The maternity ward was staffed by 102 Afghan MSF colleagues working alongside a handful of international staff. In the chaos of the attack, accounting for patients and the staff in the hospital became extremely difficult, as people were running for their safety and many others were hastily referred to other hospitals. “This country is sadly used to seeing horrific events,” said Bonnot. “But what happened Tuesday is beyond words.”