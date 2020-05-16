ISPR documentary highlights importance of proper PPE usage

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, with the help of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released a documentary to highlight the importance of the proper usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for protection of health officials battling the COVID-19 disease.

The documentary has been made by the ISPR within 96 hours. The video follows the Ministry of Health’s code of conduct.

The documentary highlights the dire need of the proper usage of individual safety equipment in order to battle the contagion which has claimed more than 800 lives across Pakistan.

Inculcating the idea that the protection of doctors, nurses and paramedics should be the country’s foremost priority during the coronavirus outbreak, the documentary also elucidates on when, where and under what circumstances coronavirus patients should be treated with the safety medical equipment.

In this regard, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) drew guidelines, code of conduct in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and experts.

The informative film, which aims to convey the guidelines to front-line workers who continue to risk their lives in the fight against coronavirus, has outlined the complete process for using individual protective equipment and devices.

The documentary serves as an important visual aid for doctors, nurses, paramedics, health professionals and others dealing with coronavirus situation inside medical centres, near patients at quarantine centres, laboratories and sampling sites.