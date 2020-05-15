Daily Times

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors

‘This announcement cuts off Huawei’s efforts to undermine US export controls’

AFP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said Friday it will restrict the ability of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, which it considers a national security risk, to develop semiconductors abroad with US technology.
“This announcement cuts off Huawei’s efforts to undermine US export controls,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.
The department said it will “narrowly and strategically target Huawei’s acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology.”

