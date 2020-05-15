PU exams schedule and policy announced for graduation and masters students

Punjab University has released the schedule of examinations at the level of graduation and masters.

BA, B.Sc Part Two examinations will start from July 22, Examinations for MA, MSc, B.Com Part Two will start from September 7, spokesperson PU said.

Candidates appearing for the Part 2 exams should prepare for the traditional and MCQ based online exam, the administration said.

If the university reopens after July 15, the part-two examinations will be held in the traditional manner. Part-II exams will be online MCQ-based when the university is closed after July 15.

Those who do not take online exams for any reason will be given the opportunity to take traditional exams at the opening of the university, the spokesperson said

The decision to take the traditional exam will be subject to government permission. Annual examinations for BA/BSC, Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part I will be held from October 1, Khurram Shehzad.

Examinations for MA, MSc, B.Com, Associate Degree in Commerce Part One will start from November 2.

Part-I exams will be held in the traditional manner but subject to government permission.

Candidates can refer to the website for more details.