The Punjab government announced further relaxations in the lockdown on Friday. Public transport services, shopping malls and automobile production units were allowed to resume activity in Punjab from May 18.

Meanwhile, the provincial government also decided to open the shopping malls as well as the automobile sector from Monday despite the criticism by some circles over the failure to ensure social distancing at the markets which were previously allowed to start their businesses.

The shopping malls’ owners should make it obligatory to use thermal gun checking, hand sanitizers and masks by all the customers, staffers and shopkeepers.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have also hinted at resuming the domestic flight operation before Eid-ul-Fitr. A schedule in this regard will be issued on May 16.

Reportedly, flight operations may be partially resumed at airports of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar with only 50 percent passengers allowed on board.

