DG Rangers Sindh Major General Umar Bukhari holds high level meeting to discuss security of Sindh

KARACHI: A high-level security meeting was held on Tuesday at Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) under the chairmanship of DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Umar Ahmad Bukhari.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Karachi, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGPCTD, Additional IGP Special Branch, Joint DG IB, DIGs (East, South, West, CTD, CIA, and Traffic). , Police, rangers, and senior intelligence officials attended.

During the meeting, the security plan was reviewed with reference to Karachi in particular and Sindh in general so that any emergency situation could be dealt with effectively.

The meeting further formulated strategies for combating lockdown, street crime, and terrorism and stressed the need to ensure full compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct in the light of orders issued by the provincial government. Will be ensured as much as possible.

On this occasion, law enforcement agencies will take all possible steps to ensure the law and order situation during Ramadan.

The people were appealed to abide by the prevailing laws and code of conduct to maintain law and order in the province.