Parliamentary sessions are a ‘waste of time’ due to political speeches: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday has called political speeches in National Assembly session amid coronavirus outbreak as waste of time.

In a tweet, the minister said that if anyone wants to make political statement, he can summon a press conference as coming to the assembly for only making speeches is of no use.

ڈپٹی اسپیکر قاسم سوری کو خط لکھا ہے کہ اسمبلی اجلاس میں محض سیاسی تقاریر وقت کا ضیاع ہے یہ کام تو پریس کانفرنس کر کے بھی ہو سکتا تھا، اگر ممبران کواکٹھا کیا ہے تو پہلے انھیں سائنٹسٹ اور وائرولوجی کے ماہرین سے کرونا پر بریفنگ دلوائیں کہ کرونا ہے کیا؟ #coronavirusinpakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 12, 2020

In his letter, the minister said he mentioned that the speeches during the assembly sessions are a mere ‘waste of time’ as the same statements can be made during press conferences.

He has written a letter to NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in this regard, saying the MNAs must have been briefed on the pandemic by any virologist or scientist.

Fawad Chaudhry did not attend the session. He had previously called the decision to convene it wrong and suggested conducting a virtual session.

