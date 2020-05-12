CM Balochistan summons meeting of cabinet today

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan convened the provincial cabinet meeting today (Tuesday). Members of the provincial cabinet will discuss a 30-point agenda in addition to examining measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

A briefing will be given to the Balochistan cabinet by the finance department’s officials regarding the current economic situation and strategies.

In addition, the cabinet is likely to approve various programs to promote economic activities across the province in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.