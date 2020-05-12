PMD: Eid-ul-Fitr likely to fall on May 25

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan, will likely fall on 25th of May.

As per to the weather department, there are less chances of sighting of Shawwal moon on the evening of May 23 (Saturday) as the crescent will be born on the 28th of Ramazan (May 22) at 10:39 pm.

However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, will take a final decision in this regard on May 23.

The information was also confirmed by the Secretary Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid, Ijaz Mufti. He said that there will 30 fasting days this Ramzan, and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 25.

Interestingly, the forecast contradicts the information posted on the Ministry of Science and Technology’s official website for moon-sighting. The website says that Eid is expected on May 24.