UN-Habitat launches Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slum Response Program

Considering the gravity of the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, particularly in the most vulnerable communities living in urban slums and informal settlements (katchi abadis), UN-Habitat has launched ‘Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slums Response Program’ (PCUSRP) with the objective to prevent spread of COIVD-19 in urban slums as well as empowering local communities to mitigate its economic impact.

The program is launched in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change, Shehersaaz, and National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) and Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT), Aman and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company. Pilot Implementation will be in Dhok Hassu and Dhok Mangtal, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

A pilot for the program will be carried out in Dhoke Hassu and Dhoke Mangtal areas of Rawalpindi before being replicated in other urban slums across the country.

Habitat Program Manager Jawed Khan explained that the program includes innovative tools for creating a virtual community coordination platform, the introduction of intensive disinfectant sprays in hotspots, streets and markets, frequent checking of body temperature through laser guns, installation of handwashing stations, distribution of sanitizers, masks and gloves, the introduction of wash facilities and arrangements for environmentally safe collection and disposal of solid-liquid and hazardous wastes.

The project will also create employment opportunities by engaging the local community to produce masks and gloves and other related activities. UN Habitat will seek cooperation from the interested federal and provincial governments, UN Agencies and donors to join hands in implementing the PCUSRP at the country level.