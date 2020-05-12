Pak-India tensions affect religious activities of Bahai community

After opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims of India, the Bahai community members in Pakistan were also hoping for easy access to their religious centre in New Delhi, Mashriqul Azkar, but it did not happen.

Many people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are even unaware about the existence of Bahai community. According to government estimates, 33,000 members of Bahai community are living in Pakistan, while the number is seven million world over. In Peshawar, less than a dozen families of Bahai community are living.

However, after closure of doors of Mashriqul Azkar for them in New Delhi, now the Bahai community has decided to establish Mashriqul Azkar for them in Pakistan and land for this purpose has also been purchased.

The centre will be set up in Islamabad with donations of the community members. She said Mashriqul Azkar is not only a worship place, but an orphanage, widows’ centre, hospital and rest house as well. Moreover, the worship place is built in a unique manner have seven entry doors.

A separate graveyard of the community is also registered with the Auqaf Department in Peshawar. Auqaf Department Deputy Administrator Arshid Kamal said the graveyard is situated at Sonehri Road which is about eight to 10 kanals. He said applications are being received for development of centres of minorities regularly, but no such application is ever received from Bahai community as they are well off and don’t need government help.