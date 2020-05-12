‘Saudi austerity drive to make pilgrimage costly’

With Saudi Arabia announcing a threefold rise in the value-added tax (VAT), an expert believes the move may also make it more expensive for people to take the Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages.

The measures also included suspending the cost-of-living allowance to address the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Ibrahim said the measures will raise the costs of many items including making Umrah and Hajj expensive.

“Saudi authorities may increase the Hajj and Umrah fees to help alleviate the severity of the country’s budget deficit,” he added.

The government was also “cancelling, extending or postponing” expenditure for some government agencies and cutting spending on projects introduced as part of the ambitious “Vision 2030” reform programme to diversify the oil-reliant economy, the minister added.

Jadaan last week warned of “painful” and “drastic” steps to deal with the double shock of the novel coronavirus and record low oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, the top crude exporter and the Arab world´s biggest economy, has shut down cinemas and restaurants, halted flights, and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage in a bid to contain the deadly virus.