Afghanistan claims to arrest Daesh South Asia chief

Afghan government on Monday has claimed that its security forces have arrested Ziaul Haq, the head of Daesh for South Asia and other key terrorists of the group.

The Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Interior Ministry said in a joint statement that Ziaul Haq – also known as Abu Omar Khorasani – was arrested in Kabul alongside the group’s spy chief and public relations officer.

The statement further informed that the key leaders were arrested following interrogations of previously detained Daesh terrorists.

“NDS will continue its comprehensive and targeted operations to hunt down senior leaders of regional terrorist groups and destroy the joint hubs of these terrorist networks,” the statement added.

Earlier last month, the NDS arrested the head of Daesh/ISIS for Afghanistan Abdullah Orakzai — also known as Aslam Farooqi.

Last year in November, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared that Daesh had been “obliterated” in the country, with hundreds of its fighters surrendering to security forces.

Earlier, there were four roadside blasts in the capital which wounded four civilians, including a child, according to Kabul’s police. No group immediately claimed responsibility.