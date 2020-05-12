WHO has 7-8 ‘top’ candidates for coronavirus

The World Health Organization chief has said there are around seven or eight “top” candidates for a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus and work on them is being accelerated.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a UN Economic and Social Council video briefing the original thinking two months ago was that it may take 12 to 18 months for a vaccine.

He said an accelerated effort is underway, helped by 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) pledged a week ago by leaders from 40 countries, organizations, and banks for research, treatment and testing.

Tedros did not reveal the top vaccine candidates but he said that a consortium of more than 400 scientists are involved in COVID-19 vaccine development and diagnostics. Last week, a team of Italian scientists claimed that it has developed a vaccine that can neutralise coronavirus within human cells.

Appealing for more funding to speed up the development of vaccines, the WHO chief said that the $8 billion is enough to produce adequate vaccine, as well as to make sure that this vaccine reaches everyone (and) there’s no one be left behind.