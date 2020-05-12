Ramzan Mills: Hamza Shehbaz to appear before AC today

Accountability court will hear the case of the Ramzan Sugar Mills filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz today.

The Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry will conduct the hearing where the court had directed the jail authorities to produce Hamza Shahbaz without any excuse as he had skipped the court hearing twice due to COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

Hamza Shehbaz along with his father Shehbaz Sharif is accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted in the Ramzan Sugar Mill.

He is also held accountable by the NAB in assets beyond means case. In the year 2018, Hamza’s assets were found to be worth Rs410 million. He couldn’t prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.

On 9th April, Hamza and his father and PML-N President Shehbaz were accused by the court in the same case. Both accused denied the charges against them and maintained that they had saved Rs2,300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.