A hacker streamed child sex abuse footage into a fitness class of 60 children on Zoom in Plymouth, UK. Devon and Cornwall police believe the hacker gained access after call’s details were published on online forums. The hacker hasn’t been identified yet.

The incident occurred when the class was being hosted this week by a sports club in Plymouth, Devon, and suddenly, the young participants were exposed to the “extremely distressing” material, reports BBC.

According to local police, the hacker which was yet to be identified gained access after the Zoom call’s details were published on online forums.

“We are working closely with Plymouth Safeguarding Children’s Partnership and I request that, if you have been affected by this, then you come forward and let us know who you are so we can provide the necessary advice and support,” detective officer Lesley Bulley was quoted as saying.

The police officers urged people to understand their device’s security settings.

The NSPCC children’s charity told the media there was a worrying pattern of meetings held on Zoom being “bombed” with images of child sexual abuse.