Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 287,000

More than 287,000 people worldwide have now died due to the coronavirus.

Around the world, the pandemic has killed more than 287,332 people and infected over 4,255,954.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,385,834 cases and 81,795 deaths. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,385,834 and the death toll surged to 81,795 with 669 deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, 1,527,496 patients have recovered from the pandemic so far. Canada reported 4,993 fatalities and 69,981 infections due to coronavirus.

Italy, on the other hand, has dropped to the third position in terms of death from the lethal coronavirus infection. The EU country has recorded 30,739 deaths, a little behind the UK. The total number of victims in the country is 219,814.

Spain has remained at the 4th position in terms of deaths and second in terms of infection globally. The total death toll in the country is 26,744 while the cases rose to 268,143.

In China, the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, the total coronavirus cases have stood at 82,919, and the deaths toll remains 4,633 as no new death is reported in the last week.

The United Kingdom has the second-highest number of deaths. So far 32,065 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the country. The number of infected has risen to 223,060.