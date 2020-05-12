Gen Bajwa discusses border security with Iran’s military chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday discussed enhancing border security with Iran’s chief of the armed forces Maj Gen Bagheri as well as measures to tackle the coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, the army chief expressed concerns on the recent terrorist attack on Pakistan security forces resulting in the martyrdom of six security personnel near Pak-Iran border.

Both agreed to enhance security measures on each side of the border. General Bajwa stressed on the need for mutual cooperation to ensure border security and thwart smuggling.

“Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and narco-traffickers for covering their movement,” the army chief, was quoted as saying the ISPR.

The two commanders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and ways to improve border terminals.

The discussion between Gen Bajwa and Maj Gen Bagheri took place after last week’s attack near the Pakistan-Iran border where six security forces personnel, including one officer, were martyred and another injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle.