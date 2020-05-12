Sindh young nurses announce to boycott work at hospitals

The Sindh Young Nurses Association (SYNA) has announced that they will boycott work at hospitals in order to stage a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club from 12 May.

SYNA would be protesting for the approval of its demands, which include the provision of health professional allowances, risk allowances, implementation of a service structure, provision of personal protective equipment and halting transfers.

SYNA president Aijaz Kaleri alleged that while the nurses in Sindh were fighting the battle against coronavirus on the frontlines, the Sindh health department had constantly been taking action against them. He added that the transfer of nurses had become a matter of daily routine.

“Whenever nurses raise their voices for their rights, they are transferred and posted at a different hospital as revenge,” Kaleri claimed.

He further maintained that though the nurses in the province had been putting their lives at risk due to Covid-19, the provincial health department continued to deny them coronavirus risk allowances or health professional allowances.

SYNA has presented their justified demands to health department officials but were ignored every time. “Nurses are considered the backbone of the health system but the Sindh health department wants to make it disable,” he said.