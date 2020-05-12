The creature, called Henneguya salminicola, is a tiny parasite that lives inside fish, specifically salmon. Researchers have known that the parasite doesn’t require oxygen to survive, and they’re still working on figuring out why.



“It has lost the ability to breathe oxygen,” says Dorothee Huchon at Tel Aviv University in Israel. It remains a mystery how this animal, a parasite that infects salmon, gets the energy it needs without oxygen, she says, but it probably steals it from its host.

Scientists studying the tiny organisms have discovered something very interesting that makes them completely unique: The parasites don’t have a mitochondrial genome or any of the hard-coded genes that allow for cellular respiration. Mitochondria are known as the “powerhouses” of animal cells, and they use oxygen as well as glucose and release among other things, carbon dioxide. The research was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Our analyses suggest that H. salminicola lost not only its mitochondrial genome but also nearly all nuclear genes involved in transcription and replication of the mitochondrial genome,” the researchers explain. “In contrast, we identified many genes that encode proteins involved in other mitochondrial pathways and determined that genes involved in aerobic respiration or mitochondrial DNA replication were either absent or present only as pseudogenes.”

Like the single-celled organisms, it had evolved mitochondria-related organelles, but these are unusual too – they have folds in the inner membrane not usually seen.

The same sequencing and microscopic methods in a closely related cnidarian fish parasite, Myxobolus squamalis, was used as a control, and clearly showed a mitochondrial genome.

These results show that here, at last, is a multicellular organism that doesn’t need oxygen to survive.

Exactly how it survives is still something of a mystery. It could be leeching adenosine triphosphate from its host, but that’s yet to be determined.

But the loss is pretty consistent with an overall trend in these creatures – one of genetic simplification. Over many, many years, they have basically devolved from a free-living jellyfish ancestor into the much more simple parasite we see today.

This means H. salminicola is a multicellular animal that can survive entirely without oxygen. “There are plenty that can go for extended periods without, but nothing that can get through the whole life cycle,” says Nick Lane of University College London.

At least, nothing confirmed. In 2010, Roberto Danovaro at the Polytechnic University of Marche in Italy reported that a group of tiny animals called loriciferans that live in sediments in the deep sea had no visible mitochondria when viewed under a microscope, and must rely on other energy sources such as hydrogen sulphide instead.

However, other biologists say genomic studies are needed to confirm that loriciferans have really have lost the ability to respire oxygen. “The genomic analyses are under way,” Danovaro says. “I cannot say more.”

We don’t know why H. salminicola has lost this ability while all of its immediate relatives that we have identified use oxygen. As these parasites move through their life cycle, they may also live inside a worm host where they would have to make do with virtually no oxygen, as well. The worm host of H. salminicola has never been identified, but it too may live in sediments with very low oxygen levels, says Huchon.

Although the parasite is harmless to humans, it is a major problem for fish farmers because it creates unsightly white spots in the flesh of infected fish.