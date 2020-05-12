Published this week in the Journal of Cleaner Production is research that suggests that space agencies like NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) could utilise the urea in the pee of astronauts as a plasticizer to create “moon concrete” for building structures and modules of their planned moon bases.



By combining simulated lunar soil with water and urea, the researchers made 3D-printed geopolymer cylinders that outperformed versions that didn’t include a plasticizer. The researchers also compared their urea-based samples to versions made with more common, polycarboxylate- and naphthalene-based plasticizers. The team found the urea versions could support heavy weights, largely maintain their shape, and withstand eight freeze-thaw cycles (like those lunar bases would experience) about as well as the versions made with the standard plasticizers.