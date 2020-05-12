Cygnus cargo ship leaves space station for free-flying fire mission

The Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft, which delivered tons of supplies to the station in February, was released by the space station’s robotic arm at 12:09 p.m. EDT (1609 GMT) as both spacecraft sailed 260 miles (418 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean. After 83 days at the station, the cargo ship will now spend several weeks on its own deploying tiny satellites and conducting a fire experiment that scientists hope will lead to safer spacecraft for astronauts.

The Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus NG-13 launched to the space station Feb. 15 on an Antares rocket and arrived three days later, delivering 7,500 lbs. (3,400 kilograms) of science gear, crew supplies and spacewalking tools in the process. It is now filled with 4,500 lbs. (2,041 kg) of trash and unneeded items (along with the fire experiment and cubesats).

Among NG-13’s trash haul are the remains of NASA’s High-Definition Earth Viewing Experiment. The experimental camera launched to the station in 2014 and provided stunning live HD views of the station and Earth until mid-2019, when it failed for good.

NASA officials have said the Cygnus NG-13 spacecraft will eventually fall back to Earth on May 29, destroying itself in a fiery plunge through Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

Cygnus vehicles are disposable resupply craft designed to haul supplies to the station under multibillion-dollar contracts between Northrop Grumman and NASA. Two other companies, SpaceX and Sierra Nevada Corp., also have separate resupply contracts with NASA.

As its name suggests, NG-13 is the 13th Cygnus cargo ship to visit the station for NASA. One Cygnus vehicle was lost in a 2014 launch accident.