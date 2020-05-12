Tough times ahead for our al Saud friends

Not that Riyadh is likely to turn to Islamabad for advice anytime soon, but the kingdom is indeed struggling with its worst financial crisis since oil sprouting out of the desert sands last century changed the fate of the Arab Bedouin forever. Saudi Arabia carved its reputation as Policeman of the Gulf by leveraging its swing producer status that its oil reserves give it; the largest in the world. But now that the coronavirus has led to demand destruction on a biblical scale, and the Saudis didn’t exactly display much prudence by getting into an oil price catfight with the Russians, black gold isn’t worth a nickel, in market speak, on the financial spectrum. That’s got the Saudi economy circling the drain, quite literally, triggering the most severe austerity in a country typified for far too long by exuberance and luxury. Over the last two days they have had to triple the value added tax (VAT), stop monthly handouts to citizens and cut oil output to the lowest in 18 years.

The kingdom’s break-even price for oil in the international market, needed to balance its budget, has shot up to $91. Yet at the time of writing Brent crude was flirting with the $28 mark; and that too after signs of economies reopening brought some risk back into the market and rallied commodities including oil. That has left a black hole of a fiscal deficit, throwing all the crown prince’s ambitious plans of revolutionising the economy and building green cities into the dust bin. Riyadh must now borrow close to $60 billion this year to put a lid on the budget deficit, which it has suffered every year now since 2014.

Over time the immense wealth of the al Saud not just bought them unrivaled political influence in the Middle East, but also enabled them to cozy up to the world most important seats of power through billion-dollar arms deals and investments in the ‘right’ wars. Indeed, this Riyal Politik allowed Riyadh to punch far above its weight in world affairs. Now this influence is weakening about as swiftly as oil is falling. And, as oil giant Shell’s CEO said recently, after announcing the company’s first quarterly dividend cut since the Second World War, unless something is done to treat the virus soon there’s very little chance of oil coming back significantly. As bad as all this is for the kingdom, it is also very bad news for Pakistan. A bulk of our remittances come from Saudi Arabia, after all, but even more importantly it is also usually our first port of call (sometimes second, after China) whenever we’re out of money and need to borrow some more. And we’re about to run out of money again very soon. *