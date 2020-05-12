The virus is forced to discriminate

When the coronavirus first caught the world off guard a point was often made that it was at least a virus that did not discriminate between big and small, rich and poor, etc, as it struck everybody with equal venom. And it did indeed seem that way for a while; especially since the richer countries seem to have had a much worse deal of it. Yet a closer inspection over time has proved well enough that such thoughts were actually quite far from the truth, and just like all other forces that leave people helpless – at least until they are able to get a handle over them – this too strikes at the weakest with most brutality.

That is so because even the slightest breakdown of figures in the rich countries that have had more Covid-19 cases shows that among them the most vulnerable are the people who earn the least and have bare minimum protection. And that makes sense once you come to think of it. Let’s take New York, for example, the state worst affected by the disaster in the US so far. Wouldn’t an African-American construction worker, or cabbie, be more at risk than, say, a hedge fund manager nicely cocooned in his penthouse? Moving on, there’s a reason that more Hispanics trying to eke out a living down south in Texas have died from the virus than billionaire oil magnates worrying about WTI (West Texas International) price swings.

And it’s for the same reason that more people from slums in Karachi or Bombay are a lot more at risk of catching and dying from the virus than richer, better-off people from the same cities. And the only reason is what really differentiates them from each other — which is how much money they make or might have saved. It’s only natural that poor people have the ability to save less, therefore there’s only so many days they can afford to keep themselves locked down; especially if they have families to feed on top of themselves. Such needs have forced far too many people out onto roads prematurely, eventually only hastening their end and also often enough transferring the disease to families they died trying to feed and protect. It is, therefore, wrong to say that the coronavirus brings the same unpleasantness for rich and poor, or that it is an equal opportunity killer, like some fancy publications in the west are trying to say. This is, at the end of the day, a vicious killer which quite naturally targets the weakest on the food chain first. Unfortunately being the weakest of often because one is the poorest. *