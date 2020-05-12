The 18th Amendment and Punjab’s quandary

The Pakistan Resolution passed by the All India Muslim League under the guidance of the Qaid e Azam on the 23rd of March 1940 laid down the foundation of federal, liberal, democratic and progressive Muslim states comprising geographically, politically and culturally diverse territories where the Muslims were in the majority. The resolution was prompted by the bitter experience of the All India Muslim leaders with the Congress state governments formed in the wake of the 1937 general elections which spared no measure to deprive the Muslims of their genuine political, economic and cultural rights while promoting Hindu culture openly.

This brief tryst with power pulled off the thin veneer of secularism and liberalism which the Congress leaders were wearing, and displayed to the Muslims a glimpse of what their position would actually be in the post British India. It was exactly the forerunner of the BJP rule under Narendra Modi that has been demolishing the pillars of the India’s illusory liberal, secular, and democratic polity. While witnessing the miserable conditions of the fellow Muslims in the Modi’s India, our chests surge with gratitude to the Qaid for having carved out a beautiful piece of land which, as a colleague says ‘has given us so much in spite of the rings drawn around it by Dracula’s of oligarchic interests. The greatest gift of Pakistan to us is our identity or the sense of belonging’.

The bad luck of this nation that the Qaid did not have many days to live with us, to guide us and to steer our ship through the troubled waters. Without him, we abandoned the course determined by the Pakistan Resolution; delayed the constitution making and kept swinging back and forth in unitary and federal, quasi presidential and quasi parliamentary forms of state. In the long years of political experiment, we lost the bigger part of the Qaid’s country but learnt no lesson and never stopped to repeat our political blunders. The 18th Amendment was remarkably a bold piece of legislation which has even survived the review of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It was sufficiently deliberated upon and passed by a unanimous parliamentary vote. This unanimity accords greater sanctity to the Amendment.

There is nothing in the 18th Amendment which should give a cause to Punjab to abandon it. The Amendment tended to strengthen the two mainstream political parties in their citadels of home power giving them further leverage in running their peripheral kingdoms

The ongoing controversy over the amendment has placed the leadership of Punjab in a delicate position. The leaders of the small provinces have never trusted fellow politicians from Punjab. Today, the Punjab’s senior leaders, notwithstanding the statements of the second rank leaders in defence of the 18th Amendment, find themselves in the same quandary as in the past. They cannot discard the Amendment they helped enact into constitutional articles and they also cannot divert their sight from the mouth watering legislation on the National Accountability Bureau. Nevertheless, they have been suggesting to the ruling party to introduce a new piece of legislation to further amend the Constitution. This is one way of avoiding the blame of discarding the 18th Amendment as viewed by the leaders of the three small provinces.

I have a different view. First, there is nothing in the 18th Amendment which should give a cause to Punjab to abandon it. The Amendment tended to strengthen the two mainstream political parties in their citadels of home power giving them further leverage in running their peripheral kingdoms. Second, Punjab should be rather gratified to have 57.5% of the central pool of resources for the provinces – the bigger chunk of which would go to it as distributed on the basis of the population. Third, the amendment never challenged its dominance in the federal bureaucratic and security establishment or its numerical strength in the National Assembly of the country. Punjab has more National Assembly constituencies than the combined legislative strength of all the remaining provinces. Fourth, the Amendment has not disturbed the subjects of greater interests to Punjab including trade and commerce, seaports and shipping, rails and highways, oil and gas etc. Fifth, the strengthening of the Article 6 (treason clause) was close to the heart of Sharifs. No doubt, this enhances the price of the PML (n) for any underhand deal.

The Pakistan People’s Party has given casus belli to the powers that may be and added a lethal weapon in the armoury of its opponents by not implementing the devolution of power from the provincial capital to the local governments. With the exception of the KPK, all the remaining provinces have not empowered the local governments. The local government institutions have remained short of funds and financial powers to carry out mundane development projects and manage healthcare centres, sanitation and hygiene and garbage lifting in their cities and towns. This is particularly so in my home province of Sindh. My earlier four articles on the pathetic condition of the local government institutions from Karachi to Kashmore reflected the pain and the miseries of my fellow Sindhis living in semi urban centres in utterly unhygienic conditions close to open drains overflowing with sewage water.

The corruption has been unprecedented in the history of the province. The capture of the province by the oligarchs is complete. They have monopolized the resources of the province keeping a stranglehold on its political, socio-economic and administrative management with crumbs condescendingly thrown to the common populace. In their long journey of powerlessness and deprivation, the common Sindhis have forgotten their constitutional rights to education, healthcare, security of life and honorable living. Their children die of rabbis, HIV, Hepatitis and malnutrition. They can only look to the indifferent heavens with moistened eyes.

Given these conditions in the province, no politician including the PPP leaders expect any mass public protest in support of the 18th Amendment. The political wadera or the beneficiaries of the PPP rule would try to gather public with the administrative help of the tamed provincial administration. However, the crowds would look more like bystanders than agitators. The annulment of the Amendment will certainly alienate the small provinces and the conscious citizens of Sindh who have no love lost for the PPP.

The author was a member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and he has authored two books