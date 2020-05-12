Karachi heatwave

Sir: Heatwave continues in Karachi which is now a common scenario of hot weather for a few years. Once, Karachi was the only planned city of Pakistan at the time of independence but in 70s, people divided into many segments ie political and ethnically. And then, Karachiites vanished, Karachi expended politically without any prior planning, all jungle vanished, green belts disappeared. Now, Karachi has no proper drainage system, no proper building designing (according to weather). Housing societies grew like mushrooms sans town planning, resulting in extreme hotter atmosphere in summer. Now, every summer brings heatwave and kills many. Karachi administration must look into this matter and grow trees which are the only solution to the elimination of heatwave.

NADEEM ILLYAS BUTT

Karachi