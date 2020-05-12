Social psyche and limitations

The lockdown implemented across the world and in Pakistan has brought to fore several limitations. While the lockdown in Pakistan could never be implemented in the true spirit, it has added confusion to the chaos. Europe, the US, and the Middle East implemented a curfew prohibiting residents from exiting their homes except during pre-decided time slots. In Pakistan, however, the situation is different. People need to be aware of the predicaments rising because of the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, people did not pay heed to the gravity of the situation. The lockdown was implemented so that children and adults alike could remain in their homes and stay protected from the virus.

Since the virus was not a tangible entity but a microscopic organism, people could not find the accuracy in its existence. “Nothing will happen to us!”, “who has seen the virus?”, were some of the many comments and questions people have been saying ever since the lockdown has halted business activities. A nation having the gift of awareness fades away all social ills. Residents in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan were requested by their respective governments to follow self-isolation. They did so with the truest of intentions. In Pakistan, especially in the metropolis of the country, police officials and doctors have been beseeching the residents not to go out of their homes until it is extremely necessary.

In March 2020 when the lockdown began, people became bewildered and confused over why did the government order vacations. The lockdown is never a vacation but a time for one to protect from the virus. Reports claimed that people were traveling in Karachi to drop off their children to their grandmothers’ home or were going to meet a relative. Students too were cheerful that the lockdown meant no more studies and examinations.

The lockdown has been a time of reflection for those who considered it so. It has been a moment of understanding oneself. Those having the knack to learn have been learning by reading and watching online tutorials. Many companies delivering online courses on a plethora of subjects have reduced their registration fees.

With carelessness and confusion dominant in the social structure, mainly because of lack of education and awareness, the Pakistanis will need years before their collective judgment and consciousness become coherent

Accepting the rules, understanding about social distancing, and adhering to the protective measures is a concept that breeds in the mind of a person from an early age. Children learn to follow the rules by observing adults. In Pakistan, unfortunately, an average child grows up watching chaos on the streets, haphazard parking on the roads, and panicked drivers. They grow up watching sellers using illegal means when performing trade, beggars create drama to prove themselves as injured or specially challenged and people use all means to steal electricity. They grow up watching how people get away from a fine by bribing the officials and how deception is a common practice in society.

The social psyche of Pakistani individuals, unfortunately, lacks the mental depth one must have to make rational decisions. The power to make wise and effective decisions comes from upbringing, family background, and the environment they live in. The families where elders take precautions and judgment when making decisions are the ones where broadminded, lucid children are bred. They grow into adults with a fine sense of judgment.

The problem with Pakistan is not primarily its government. The problem is the people. With carelessness and confusion dominant in the social structure, mainly because of lack of education and awareness, the Pakistanis will need years before their collective judgment and consciousness become coherent. The lack of proper schooling also leads to a child growing without developed cognitive reasoning. The residents of raggedy areas and slums tend to ignore problems of hygiene because they do not have the mental faculty to differentiate between good and bad. A similar case is with the residents of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and other cities where they have been ignoring the lockdown protocol and are roaming around the city. The limitations of Pakistan’s social psyche will continue until the masses do not have a broadening of their mental horizon. This is a long-term process. Perhaps the coming generation may as well accept rules and policies. For the time being, most of the Pakistanis will not consider Covid-19 a treat. And this, indeed, is a threat for all!

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist