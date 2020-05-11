Hazara police launch ‘No Mask, No Shopping & No Mask, No Petrol’ drive

Hazara police have launched “No Mask, No Shopping & No Mask, No Petrol” drive in all the eight districts of Hazara division and had directed the traders to fully implement the SOPs designed by the KP government for the markets and at petrol pumps.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jamil ur Rehman in directives issued to all DPO’s has asked the police officials to fully enforce the campaign the drive in its full spirit based on 9 steps which are ,the traders to be asked to wear mask and use of sanitizer will be compulsory by shopkeepers and will not sold anything to the buyers if he does not wear Mask, thirdly marks to be affixed for the keeping special distance and at one time, not more than five buyers will be allowed to enter in the shop and boldly the words No Mask, No shopping to be displayed inside the shops.